Jessie Mueller, Tracy Letts, Armie Hammer, and More to Star in Letts’ The Minutes on Broadway

The play, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, will arrive on Broadway in 2020.

Playwright and actor Tracy Letts will return to Broadway in the Broadway premiere of his play The Minutes, previously seen in Chicago (not featuring Letts) in 2017. Anna D. Shapiro, who helmed the world premiere, will return to direct, re-uniting the two following their Tony-winning collaboration on August: Osage County.

The play will begin performances February 25, 2020, at the Cort Theatre, ahead of a March 15 opening.

The Minutes, a play about small-town politics and real-world power and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, was previously set to premiere on Broadway in spring 2018 following its Steppenwolf debut, but was delayed.

The cast of the Broadway production will also feature Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful), Golden Globe nominee Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name, Straight White Men), Tony winner Blair Brown (The Parisian Woman, Copenhagen), Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman (Airline Highway, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (Choir Boy, The Diary of Anne Frank), Ian Barford (who currently stars in Letts' play Linda Vista on Broadway), Cliff Chamberlain (Superior Donuts, Homeland), Danny McCarthy (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Iceman Cometh), Sally Murphy (Linda Vista, August: Osage County), and Jeff Still (To Kill a Mockingbird, Oslo).

Barford, Murphy, Chamberlain, and Still all return to The Minutes following the Chicago production.

The producing team behind the Broadway production includes Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Steve Traxler and Jacob Soroken Porter. A full creative team will be announced at a later date.

