Jillian Mueller, Brennin Hunt, More Set for August 8 Broadway in Bryant Park

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Jillian Mueller, Brennin Hunt, More Set for August 8 Broadway in Bryant Park
By Andrew Gans
Aug 07, 2019
Buy Tickets to Oklahoma!
 
The free lunchtime concert series is presented Thursdays in the midtown park.
Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt
Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt Mueller: c/o Polk & Co, Hunt: Brad Everett Young

The 20th season of 106.7 LITE FM’s Broadway in Bryant Park concert series will continue August 8 with cast members from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Oklahoma!, Pretty Woman The Musical, and A Musical About Star Wars.

The free, hour-long performances, hosted by 106.7 LITE FM’s on-air personalities, begin at 12:30 PM Thursdays on the Bryant Park stage.

Hosted by Rick Kaminski and co-hosted by Catherine Russell of Perfect Crime, the afternoon will feature the following artists:

Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Oklahoma! Little Fang Photo

A Musical About Star Wars: Taylor Crousore, Scott Richard Foster, and Emily McNamara

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: Sara Sheperd, Jay McKenzie, Josh A. Dawson, Michael Stiggers, Melvin Tunstall, Yasmeen Sulieman, Housso Semon, Salisha Thomas, and TyNia Brandon

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!: Denver Milord, Chelsea Williams, and Chris Bannow

Pretty Woman The Musical: Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt

“It is incredible to be returning for our 20th year with an all-star line-up of Broadway and Off-Broadway shows,” said Chris Conley, program director of 106.7 LITE FM. “It is because of our listeners and New Yorkers’ love of the theatre that we are able to bring back this celebrated summer series and launch the exciting new iHeartRadio Broadway channel.”

SEE WHAT IS COMING TO BROADWAY IN THE NEAR FUTURE

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The remaining Broadway in Bryant Park schedule follows:
August 8
106.7 LITE FM Host: Rich Kaminski
Co-Host: Catherine Russell of Perfect Crime
A Musical About Star Wars
Beautiful
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Pretty Woman

August 15
106.7 LITE FM Host: Victor Sosa
Co-Host: TBD
Frankenstein
Mean Girls
The Phantom of the Opera
Tootsie

The Prom, The Cher Show, and More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park

The Prom, The Cher Show, and More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park

26 PHOTOS
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 1 2019_Annie Golden and the Cast of Broadway Bounty Hunter_HR-2.jpg
Annie Golden and the Cast of Broadway Bounty Hunter Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 1 2019_Annie Golden and the Cast of Broadway Bounty Hunter_HR-3.jpg
Annie Golden and the Cast of Broadway Bounty Hunter Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 1 2019_Annie Golden and the Cast of Broadway Bounty Hunter_HR.jpg
Annie Golden and the Cast of Broadway Bounty Hunter Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 1 2019_Aléna Watters and Dee Roscioli_HR.jpg
Aléna Watters and Dee Roscioli Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 1 2019_Dee Roscioli_HR-2.jpg
Dee Roscioli Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 1 2019_Dee Roscioli_HR-3.jpg
Dee Roscioli Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 1 2019_Michael Tacconi and Aléna Watters_HR.jpg
Michael Tacconi and Aléna Watters Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 1 2019_Aléna Watters_HR.jpg
Aléna Watters Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 1 2019_Cast of Rock of Ages_HR-2.jpg
Cast of Rock of Ages Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Broadway in Bryant Park_Aug 1 2019_Cast of Rock of Ages_HR-3.jpg
Cast of Rock of Ages Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!