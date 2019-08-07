Jillian Mueller, Brennin Hunt, More Set for August 8 Broadway in Bryant Park

The free lunchtime concert series is presented Thursdays in the midtown park.

The 20th season of 106.7 LITE FM’s Broadway in Bryant Park concert series will continue August 8 with cast members from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Oklahoma!, Pretty Woman The Musical, and A Musical About Star Wars.

The free, hour-long performances, hosted by 106.7 LITE FM’s on-air personalities, begin at 12:30 PM Thursdays on the Bryant Park stage.

Hosted by Rick Kaminski and co-hosted by Catherine Russell of Perfect Crime, the afternoon will feature the following artists:

A Musical About Star Wars: Taylor Crousore, Scott Richard Foster, and Emily McNamara

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: Sara Sheperd, Jay McKenzie, Josh A. Dawson, Michael Stiggers, Melvin Tunstall, Yasmeen Sulieman, Housso Semon, Salisha Thomas, and TyNia Brandon

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!: Denver Milord, Chelsea Williams, and Chris Bannow

Pretty Woman The Musical: Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt

“It is incredible to be returning for our 20th year with an all-star line-up of Broadway and Off-Broadway shows,” said Chris Conley, program director of 106.7 LITE FM. “It is because of our listeners and New Yorkers’ love of the theatre that we are able to bring back this celebrated summer series and launch the exciting new iHeartRadio Broadway channel.”

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The remaining Broadway in Bryant Park schedule follows:

August 8

106.7 LITE FM Host: Rich Kaminski

Co-Host: Catherine Russell of Perfect Crime

A Musical About Star Wars

Beautiful

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Pretty Woman

August 15

106.7 LITE FM Host: Victor Sosa

Co-Host: TBD

Frankenstein

Mean Girls

The Phantom of the Opera

Tootsie

