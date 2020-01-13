Jo Lampert, Tina Benko, and Emily Davis Join Spare Rib Benefits

Winter Miller’s play, about a cabal of (in)famous women who demand reproductive freedom, will be performed over three nights in celebration of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Jo Lampert (Hundred Days), Tina Benko (The Rose Tattoo), and Emily Davis (Is This a Room) have joined the upcoming benefit performances of Winter Miller's play Spare Rib at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. Hosted by a different activist each night, and featuring a rotating cast of performers, the three staged readings will celebrate the upcoming 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade and the centennial of women's suffrage.

Previously announced Tony nominee Kathleen Chalfant will anchor each performance, to be held January 15, 16, and 22, with Samantha Bee hosting the final evening.

Chalfant will be joined by a rotating cast that includes Purva Bedi (Dance Nation), Cindy Cheung (High Maintenance), Paige Gilbert (The Rose Tattoo), Susan Hyon (Happy Hour), Maryann Plunkett (Little Women), Kate Rigg (The Jammer), Jeanine Serralles (Girls), Lily Santiago-Hudson (Othello), Pernell Walker (The Deuce), and Zoe Winters (Succession).

Inspired by the work of playwrights Caryl Churchill and María Irene Fornés, as well as multidisciplinary artist Judy Chicago, Miller's Spare Rib tracks a secret cabal of (in)famous women who demand reproductive freedom.

The benefit performances will raise money toward a full production of Spare Rib, and help fund abortions at Red River Clinic, Fargo, North Dakota's only provider, and at Trust Women’s clinics in Oklahoma and Kansas.

On January 15 and 16, Tammi Kromenaker, Director of Red River Women's Clinic, Fargo, will host the evening. Slate columnist Dahlia Lithwick will introduce Kromenaker on January 15.

The final reading, hosted by Bee (Full Frontal With Samantha Bee), will mark the 2020 anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to effectively legalize abortion across the country.

Performances are at 7:30 PM. Click here to purchase tickets.

Spare Rib will be presented by winter miller’s community theater in association with Lory Henning (No One is Forgotten).