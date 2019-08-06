Jocelyn Bioh, Adrienne C. Moore to Star in Public Theater’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Off-Broadway News   Jocelyn Bioh, Adrienne C. Moore to Star in Public Theater’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf
By Andrew Gans
Aug 06, 2019
 
Ntozake Shange’s Obie-winning drama will begin performances Off-Broadway October 8.
The_Light_MCC_Theater_Opening_Night_2019_12_Jocelyn Bioh_HR.jpg
Jocelyn Bioh Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Casting is complete for the Public Theater’s revival of Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf. Directed by Obie winner Leah C. Gardiner with choreography by Camille A. Brown, performances will begin October 8 in the Martinson Hall prior to an official opening October 22 for a run through November 17.

The cast will feature playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play) as Lady in Blue, Celia Chevalier (FBI) as Lady in Brown, Danaya Esperanza (Mary Jane) as Lady in Orange, recent Juilliard grad Jayme Lawson as Lady in Red, Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black) as Lady in Yellow, choreographer and MacArthur Grant recipient Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, and Alexandria Wailes (Big River) as Lady in Purple.

Ntozake Shange
Ntozake Shange Martha Swope

The late Shange’s form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement; each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.

READ: Soft Power, The Visitor, and More Part of The Public's 2019–2020 Season

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf premiered at The Public in 1976 in the Anspacher Theater with direction by Oz Scott, choreography by Paula Moss, and featuring Shange as Lady in Orange. The production won the 1977 Obie for Distinguished Production. The play transferred to Broadway later that year, where it was nominated for a Tony for Best Play, and Trazana Beverley received the Tony for Best Featured Actress.

The upcoming production will feature an all-women of color creative team ,with scenic design by Myung Hee Cho, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Megumi Katayama, and original composition by Martha Redbone.

A Joseph Papp Free Preview performance will be held October 10.

Look Back at Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Look Back at Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf

The show opened at the Booth Theatre September 15, 1976.

12 PHOTOS
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Aku Kadogo, Rise Collins, Trazana Beverly (front), Laurie Carlos, Seret Scott & Paula Moss _HR.jpg
Aku Kadogo, Risë Collins, Trazana Beverly (front), Laurie Carlos, Seret Scott, and Paula Moss Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Rise Collins, Aku Kadogo, Laurie Carlos & Seret Scott _HR.jpg
Risë Collins, Aku Kadogo, Laurie Carlos, and Seret Scott Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Broadway_Production_Photos_1976_HR
Trazana Beverley Martha Swope
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Paula Moss, Trazana Berverly, Aku Kadogo, Seret Scott & Rise Collins _HR.jpg
Paula Moss, Trazana Berverly, Aku Kadogo, Seret Scott, and Risë Collins Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Rise Collins & Aku Kadogo_HR.jpg
Risë Collins and Paula Moss Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Production_Photo_1976_Rise Collins, Seret Scott, Trazana Berverly & Paula Moss_HR.jpg
Risë Collins, Seret Scott, Trazana Berverly, and Paula Moss Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Broadway_Production_Photos_1976_HR
Rise Collins, Aku Kadogo, Laurie Carlos, and Seret Scott
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Broadway_Production_Photos_1976_HR
Aku Kadogo, Janet League, Risë Collins, Trazana Beverley, Laurie Carlos, Seret Scott, and Paula Moss Martha Swope
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Broadway_Production_Photos_1976_HR
Aku Kadogo, Risë Collins, Paula Moss, Janet League, and Seret Scott Martha Swope
For_Colored_Girls_Broadway_Broadway_Production_Photos_1976_HR
Aku Kadogo, Paula Moss, Risë Collins, Janet League, Ntozake Shange, Trazana Beverley, and Laurie Carlos Sy Friedman
