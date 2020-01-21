Jocelyn Bioh, Victoria Clark, More to Appear as February Guests on Live at the Lortel Podcast

The Off-Broadway series continues with host Eric Ostrow.

The Lucille Lortel Foundation has revealed the February guest lineup for its continuing podcast Live at the Lortel. The series, hosted by Eric Ostrow, focuses on Off-Broadway artists and their current, past, and future projects.

The roster for next month includes Jocelyn Bioh (who premieres her play Nollywood Dreams at MCC Theater in March, having presented School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play with the company) and Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (who directs the upcoming Encores! staging of Kurt Weill's Love Life).

Each taping lasts about one hour, with 45 minutes of moderated conversation followed by a 15-minute audience Q&A.

The lineup for February follows:

February 5

2 PM: Ann Harada (currently appearing Off-Broadway in Emojiland)

4:30 PM: Victoria Clark (soon to direct Love Life for Encores! at New York City Center)

February 7

4:30 PM: Jocelyn Bioh (whose play Nollywood Dreams will premiere at MCC in March)

February 9

2 PM: Kate Hamill (currently performing in her adaptation of Dracula at Classic Stage Company)

4:30 PM: Lileana Blain-Cruz (director of Anatomy of a Suicide, premiering next month at Atlantic Theater)



Previous guests include Lesli Margherita, Gideon Glick, Beth Malone, Theresa Rebeck, Halley Feiffer, Duncan Sheik, Joe Iconis, Michael Greif, Jackie Hoffman, Charles Busch, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Kathleen Chalfant, Robert Cuccioli, Saheem Ali, Robert LuPone, and John Doyle. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, and Soundcloud.

Tickets are free to the public and can be reserved by visiting LiveattheLortel.com.

