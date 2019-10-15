Jodi Picoult and Daughter Set for Talkbacks After Select Between the Lines Performances Off-Broadway

The stage adaptation of Picoult’s novel will begin April 2020 at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theatre.

A new video above from Jodi Picoult welcomes theatregoers to attend one of several talkbacks for the upcoming musical adaptation of Between the Lines, based on the novel by Picoult and her daughter Samantha Van Leer.

Picoult and Van Leer will attend several talkbacks during the show’s run at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theatre, beginning previews April 21, 2020. Between the Lines follows teenager Delilah McPhee, who falls in love with a storybook prince only to find herself living in the story.

Featuring a score by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (the Disney short Olaf’s Frozen Adventure) and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (James and the Giant Peach), the musical received its world premiere at Kansas City Repertory Theatre in 2017. Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) returns to direct, with Lorin Latarro (Waitress) choreographing.

The schedule for the talkbacks is below.

April 24 at 8 PM with Jodi & Samantha

May 19 at 7 PM with Jodi

June 5 at 8 PM with Jodi

June 6 at 8 PM with Jodi & Samantha

July 8 at 8 PM with Jodi & Samantha

July 24 at 8 PM with Jodi & Samantha

July 25 at 8 PM with Jodi

August 12 at 8 PM with Jodi

August 22 at 8 PM with Jodi