Joe Curnutte and More Set for New York Premiere of Will Eno’s Gnit

The Peer Gynt-inspired play will begin March 7 in a production from Theatre for a New Audience.

The cast is set for Theatre for a New Audience's upcoming New York premiere presentation of Gnit, the Will Eno play inspired by Ibsen's Peer Gynt. Starring in the title role will be The Mad Ones' Joe Curnutte (Mrs. Murray's Menagerie, Miles for Mary). Joining him will be Crystal Dickinson (Clybourne Park) as Solvay, Deborah Hedwall (The Hedi Chronicles) as Mother, Matthew Maher (King Lear) as Town, and Jordan Bellow (Interior) and Erin Wilhemli (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Strangers 1 and 2. Directed by Eno's frequent collaborator Oliver Butler, the production will run March 7–29 at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn. The staging features sets by Kimie Nishikawa, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Lee Kinney, and original music by Daniel Kluger. Louisville's Humana Festival of New American Plays premiered the work in 2013, billing it as a "faithful, unfaithful, and willfully American misreading" of the Ibsen text. The play received a developmental reading at TFANA in 2018 with Michael C. Hall.