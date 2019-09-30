Joe Mantello Will Lead Interview With Angela Lansbury at Lincoln Center

The November conversation is part of the League of Professional Theatre Women’s 37th season of programming.

Five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury, as previously reported, will take part in the League of Professional Theatre Women’s Oral History Projects interview November 14 at 6 PM in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Lansbury will headline the first of three conversations with theatre artists during the League’s 37th season of programming, events, and advocacy initiatives dedicated to providing visibility and opportunities for women working in the theatre. Two-time Tony-winning director and actor Joe Mantello will lead the interview with the stage and screen icon. Artists for the subsequent two conversations will be announced at a later date.

The League of Professional Theatre Women’s Oral History Project has previously featured interviews with Billie Allen, Kia Corthron, Tyne Daly, Carmen DeLavallade, Christine Ebersole, Baayork Lee, Laura Linney, Patti LuPone, Frances McDormand, Bebe Neuwirth, Chita Rivera, Daryl Roth, Mercedes Ruehl, Paula Vogel, and Lynn Nottage. The tapes from the interviews are housed in The New York Public Library’s Theatre on Film and Tape Archive.

Known her for work as TV sleuth Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, Lansbury received Tony Awards for her performances in Blithe Spirit, Sweeney Todd, Gypsy, Dear World, and Mame, and she also appeared on The Great White Way in A Little Night Music, Deuce, Hotel Paradiso, A Taste of Honey, Anyone Can Whistle, The King and I, and A Little Family Business. Her numerous film credits include Gaslight, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and The Manchurian Candidate, all of which brought the actor Academy Award nominations. She is recipient of the National Medal of the Arts, the Kennedy Center Honors, an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures, and a Silver Mask for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. In April 2014, she was named a Dame of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

Mantello's directing credits include Hillary and Clinton, The Boys in the Band, Three Tall Women, The Humans (Tony nomination), Wicked, Glengarry Glen Ross (Tony nomination), Assassins (Tony Award), Take Me Out (Tony Award), and Love! Valour! Compassion! (Tony nomination). His acting credits include The Glass Menagerie, The Normal Heart (Tony nomination), and Angels in America (Tony nomination). He received Emmy and Critics’ Choice nominations for his performance in HBO’s production of The Normal Heart and is the recipient of Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Helen Hayes, Clarence Derwent, Obie, and Joe A. Callaway awards. He was recently inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

Admission to the event is free, and seats are available on a first-come, first-seated basis. Doors will open at 5:30 PM.

Visit TheatreWomen.org.

