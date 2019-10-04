Joe Tapper Stars in Off-Broadway Premiere of The White Chip

Performances begin October 4 for Sean Daniels’ comedy about one man’s wild and theatrical journey from alcoholism to recovery.

Joe Tapper (You Can't Take It With You, Socrates) stars as Steven, an alcoholic who carves an unusual path to sobriety, in the upcoming Off-Broadway premiere of Sean Daniels' The White Chip at 59E59 Theaters. Directed by Sheryl Kaller, the comedy begins performances October 4 and runs through October 26.

In The White Chip, Steven is on top of the world: he’s married, has good friends, and is steps away from his dream job running one of the most exciting theatres in the country. He also happens to be an alcoholic spinning out of control. The play follows his life from first sip to first love and all the way to rock bottom, where he begins his wild journey to recovery.

The cast also features Genesis Oliver (Empathitrax) and Finnerty Steeves (Dot).

Produced by Arizona Theatre Company, Tom Kirdahy Productions, and Hunter Arnold, The White Chip features a design team made up of scenic designer Lawrence Moten III, costume designer CT Steele, lighting designer Rachel Fae Syzmanski, and sound designer Leon Rothenberg. The production stage manager is Kristi Hess.

