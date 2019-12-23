Joel Jeske’s The Artist Will Be With You in a Moment to Premiere Off-Broadway

The new solo show, presented by three-time Drama Desk nominee Parallel Exit, will play A.R.T./New York.

Joel Jeske will return Off-Broadway in March 2020 in the world premiere of his immersive new solo show, The Artist Will Be With You in a Moment. The production, which will play a limited run at A.R.T./New York Theatres, will be presented by Jeske's Parallel Exit, a three-time Drama Desk-nominated company dedicated to physical theatre.

In The Artist Will Be With You in a Moment, Jeske invites his audience to participate in a multimedia performance and visual art installation with himself as the character, creator, and subject. Directed by Mark Lonergan, the show blends physical comedy and audience interaction to ask questions about what we value and why.

The Artist Will Be With You in a Moment will run March 7–29. The world premiere is created, written, and performed by Jeske, with scenic design by Maruti Evans, costume design by Oana Botez, and original music by Peter Bufano.

For more information, visit ParallelExit.com.