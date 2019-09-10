John Barrowman Will Celebrate Holidays With 8-City Tour and A Fabulous Christmas CD

The U.K. tour will launch in November at the Bristol Hippodrome.

Stage and screen star John Barrowman, seen on Broadway in Sunset Boulevard and Putting It Together, will celebrate the holiday season with an eight-city U.K. concert tour and a new solo recording.

The tour, which will celebrate the release of John Barrowman—A Fabulous Christmas, will launch November 30 at the Bristol Hippodrome and continue through December 14 at the New Theatre in Oxford. Click here for the complete itinerary.

In a statement the actor said, “I had so much fun on my summer tour, bringing my husband Scott and my parents along for the ride, while celebrating 30 years on stage and performing some of my favorite songs from that time. It's been great to get back into the studio recording new Christmas tracks. I love this time of the year, but this is the first time I've put together a full album of Christmas and festive music for the most fabulous time of the year.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale September 20 by visiting cuffeandtaylor.com. To secure tickets earlier, fans can pre-order the A Fabulous Christmas album beginning September 10 from Universal Music Store.

