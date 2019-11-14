John Cameron Mitchell and Glenn Close to Host Anthem: Homunculus Marathon Listening Party

The eight-hour event will feature cocktails, live performances, and celebrity appearances.

Hedwig and the Angrey Inch creator John Cameron Mitchell and stage and screen star Glenn Close will throw a public listening party for Mitchell’s recent musical podcast, Anthem: Homunculus.

Guests will congregate November 24 at the IFC Film Center in the West Village to listen to all eight hours of the podcast’s first season. The evening will also include drinks, special appearances, and live performances from Anthem cast members.

Anthem: Homunculus features 30 songs by Mitchell and Bryan Weller that range in genre from indie-rock to dream pop to avante garde. Mitchell and Close both lend their vocals to the songs, as well as Cynthia Erivo, Patti LuPone, Nakhane, Laurie Anderson, Marion Cotillard, and Denis O’Hare. Produced by Topic, the 10-episode podcast premiered on Luminary this past April.

Admission to the listening party is free, but availability is limited. To enter the public lottery for tickets, click here.