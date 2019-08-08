John Gallagher Jr. and Stark Sands Cast in Avett Brothers Musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Swept Away will reunite the American Idiot cast members with director Michael Mayer next summer.

Tony winner John Gallagher, Jr. and Tony nominee Stark Sands will reunite with American Idiot director Michael Mayer in the new Avett Brothers musical Swept Away, which will debut at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre June 14, 2020.

Gallagher will play the Mate, with Sands cast as Older Brother.

Gallagher and Mayer earned Tony Awards in 2007 for their work on Spring Awakening. Gallagher is also known for his work on The Newsroom, Westworld, and 10 Cloverfield Lane. A Tony nominee for Kinky Boots, Sands has appeared on screen in Minority Report, Inside Llewyn Davis, and Flags of Our Fathers.

Tony Award winner John Logan, the playwright, librettist, and screenwriter of Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, Red, and The Last Ship, has written the book for the 1888-set musical that takes place off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Swept Away is inspired by the Avett Brothers’ 2004 album Mignonette, and will incorporate other songs from their catalog. The musical tells the story of four men struggling to survive after their whaling ship sinks in a violent storm.

Swept Away is produced by special arrangement with Matthew Masten and Sean Hudock.

Subscriptions are now on sale for Berkeley Rep's 2019–2020 season. Visit BerkeleyRep.org.