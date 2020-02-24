John Godber’s Angels of the North Will Transfer to London

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   John Godber’s Angels of the North Will Transfer to London
By Dan Meyer
Feb 24, 2020
Buy Tickets to Angels Of The North
 
The world premiere production previously played at Theatre Royal Wakefield.
(L-R) Adrian Hood, Martha Godber, and John Godber (Dennis) in <i>Angels in the North</i>.
(L-R) Adrian Hood, Martha Godber, and John Godber in Angels in the North. Anthony Robling

John Godber’s Angels of the North is heading to Trafalgar Studios 2 in London, with previews slated to begin May 12 for a limited run through June 6. The comedy previously played at Theatre Royal Wakefield ahead of a run at Beverley's East Riding Theatre March 4–28.

Written as a companion piece to Godber’s Scary Bikers, Angels of the North is a look at Northern England through the eyes of a struggling taxi cab company. Set before, during, and after the General Election on December 12, 2019, the play follows Dennis and Mick, two of the worst taxi drivers in the area. When their long-time boss suddenly dies, they have to deal with her niece Roxy who takes over the running of the firm.

Godber plays Dennis and is joined on stage by his former student Adrian Hood as Mick; creating the part of Roxy is Martha Godber.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!