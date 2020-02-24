John Godber’s Angels of the North Will Transfer to London

The world premiere production previously played at Theatre Royal Wakefield.

John Godber’s Angels of the North is heading to Trafalgar Studios 2 in London, with previews slated to begin May 12 for a limited run through June 6. The comedy previously played at Theatre Royal Wakefield ahead of a run at Beverley's East Riding Theatre March 4–28.

Written as a companion piece to Godber’s Scary Bikers, Angels of the North is a look at Northern England through the eyes of a struggling taxi cab company. Set before, during, and after the General Election on December 12, 2019, the play follows Dennis and Mick, two of the worst taxi drivers in the area. When their long-time boss suddenly dies, they have to deal with her niece Roxy who takes over the running of the firm.

Godber plays Dennis and is joined on stage by his former student Adrian Hood as Mick; creating the part of Roxy is Martha Godber.