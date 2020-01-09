John Keating and More Tapped for Lady G at Irish Repertory Theatre

Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory will begin Off-Broadway February 12.

John Keating, who recently earned Actors' Equity Foundation's Joe A. Callaway Award for his work in the O'Casey Cycle at Irish Repertory Theatre, will return to the Off-Broadway company in the upcoming Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory. Performances will begin February 12 in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre ahead of a February 19 opening.

The production, directed by and featuring additional material by Ciarán O'Reilly, will also feature Úna Clancy (The Plough and the Stars) and The Shadow of a Gunman alums Terry Donnelly and James Russell, as well as sets by Charlie Corcoran, costumes by David Toser, lighting by Michael O'Connor, and sound design by M. Florian Staab.

Performances of the piece, celebrating the "grand dame of Irish Theatre," are currently scheduled through March 22.

Meanwhile at Irish Rep, the current production of Dion Boucicault's London Assurance, helmed by Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, will now run through February 9 instead of the initially announced January 26. Eugene O'Neill's A Touch of the Poet, directed by O'Reilly, will follow, with performances starting March 25. Opening night is set for April 5.

