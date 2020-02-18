John Malkovich Will Star in Limited Tour of The Music Critic

Aleksey Igudesman’s play will launch in the U.S. April 28 at the Kennedy Center.

Two-time Oscar nominee John Malkovich (Burn This, Places in the Heart, In the Line of Fire) will star in the U.S. premiere of The Music Critic, in which classical music, theatre, and comedy collide.

Written and conceived by Aleksey Igudesman, the limited U.S. tour (which follows international dates) will kick off April 28 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., followed by performances at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas (April 29), Cal Performances’ Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley, California (April 30), and Houston Symphony's Jones Hall in Houston, Texas (May 7).

In The Music Critic, Malkovich plays an evil critic who believes the music of Beethoven, Chopin, and Prokofiev to be weary and dreary. Igudesman and Hyung-ki Joo, along with a host of musicians, disagree. Malkovich’s criticism is accompanied by a kaleidoscope of music by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Brahms, Schumann, Debussy, Prokofiev, Ysaÿe, Kancheli, Piazzolla, and Igudesman.

In a statement Malkovich said, “I have always loved the opportunity to collaborate on The Music Critic with Aleksey Igudesman, Hyung-ki Joo, and many other gifted and thoughtful young classical musicians. We are all happy to be back on the road, and for the first time also in the USA, participating in an evening which consists of some of the greatest compositions in the history of classical music, paired with the perhaps rather unexpected initial reactions those compositions elicited from some of the world’s renowned music critics, along with some other surprises.”

Visit TheMusicCritic.com.



