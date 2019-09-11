John Riddle and Bradley Dean Join Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera September 11

By Andrew Gans
Sep 11, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Phantom of the Opera
 
The longest-running Broadway production continues at the Majestic Theatre.
John Riddle Joseph Marzullo/WENN

John Riddle (Frozen, The Visit) and Bradley Dean (Dear Evan Hansen, A Little Night Music, Spamalot) join the company of Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera beginning September 11.

Riddle steps into the role of Raoul, succeeding Jay Armstrong Johnson, who concluded his run September 3. Dean is the new Monsieur André, taking over for long-time Phantom actor Laird Mackintosh, whose final performance was September 10.

Bradley Dean Bruce Glikas/BatOutOfHellNY

As previously announced, Meghan Picerno, who is currently starring as Christine Daaé in the world tour of The Phantom of the Opera, will make her Broadway debut in the role at the Majestic Theatre in October. Picerno, who also originated the role of Christine in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies, will begin performances in Broadway's longest-running production the week of October 14. She will succeed Kaley Ann Voorhees, who will play her final performance October 12.

Continuing in their roles are Ben Crawford as the Phantom, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry, Carlton Moe as Piangi, and Kelsey Connolly as Meg Giry. At certain performances, Eryn LeCroy plays the role of Christine.

READ: How Does Andrew Lloyd Weber No When He's Gotten a Show Right?

The Phantom of the Opera is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, has music by Lloyd Webber, direction by the late Harold Prince, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe), and a book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber.

(Updated September 11, 2019)

