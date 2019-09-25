John Stamos and Graham Phillips Join Cast of The Little Mermaid Live

They join Moana start Auli’i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, and Shaggy in ABC’s November 5 live broadcast of the Disney property.

Emmy Award nominee John Stamos and Graham Phillips have joined the cast of The Little Mermaid Live, which is set to air November 5 on ABC, Variety reports. The Wonderful World of Disney presentation, which weaves together live performances from a specially designed concert stage with clips from the original movie, will feature songs from the original 1992 film score and the 2008 Broadway adaptation.

Stamos, who played Chef Louie in the recent Hollywood Bowl concert of The Little Mermaid, will reprise his performance for the live broadcast. The Emmy-nominated Full House star previously appeared on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying as well as revivals of Cabaret, Nine, Bye Bye Birdie, and The Best Man.

Phillips, who originated the role of Evan in the Broadway premiere of Jason Robert Brown’s 13, will play Prince Eric.

They join previously announced Moana and Rise star Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, Grammy and Emmy winner Queen Latifah (NBC's The Wiz Live!) as Ursula, and Grammy winner Shaggy as Sebastian.

Disney is also at work on a separate live-action feature film adaptation of The Little Mermaid, which will include a new song by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the animated film's original, Oscar-winning composer, Alan Menken. Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle will star as Ariel.

