John Stamos Cast in Quibi's Musical Series Royalties Alongside Darren Criss

Film & TV News
By Dan Meyer
Sep 05, 2019
 
The Fuller House star and Broadway alum joins Tony Revolori and Georgia King.
John Stamos Joseph Marzullo/WENN

TV star and Broadway alum John Stamos has joined the cast of Royalties, starring and penned by Emmy winner Darren Criss. Also added to the roster, according to Deadline, are Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Far from Home) and Georgia King (Vice Principals).

No role details were divulged for any of the three performers, but production has already begun on the show. Stamos most recently starred in Netflix’s Fuller House and has appeared in several Broadway productions, including Bye Bye Birdie, Nine, and, most recently, The Best Man. This won’t be the first time audiences watch Stamos in a musical role on TV: he guest starred on Glee, the show which launched Criss’ career.

Royalties will tell the stories of the songwriters behind some of the world’s most popular hits. It follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo—Sara, played by co-writer Kether Donohue, and Pierce, played by the previously announced Criss—as they navigate the challenges of creating amazing songs on a regular basis.

The show will debut in 2020 on Jeffrey Katzenberg’s upcoming streaming service Quibi, short for “quick bites.”

Stamos and Gershon Star in Broadway Bye Bye Birdie Revival

Stamos and Gershon Star in Broadway Bye Bye Birdie Revival

John Stamos and Gina Gershon star in the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of Bye Bye Birdie, currently playing the new Henry Miller's Theatre on Broadway.

Julie Knitel, Emma Rowley (back), Allison Strong, John Stamos, Deanna Cipolla (back), Jillian Mueller and Catherine Blades
Julie Knitel, Emma Rowley (back), Allison Strong, John Stamos, Deanna Cipolla (back), Jillian Mueller and Catherine Blades Joan Marcus
Gina Gershon and John Stamos
Gina Gershon and John Stamos Joan Marcus
Allie Trimm, Dee Hoty, Bill Irwin and Jake Evan Schwencke
Allie Trimm, Dee Hoty, Bill Irwin and Jake Evan Schwencke Joan Marcus
Gina Gershon and John Stamos
Gina Gershon and John Stamos Joan Marcus
Nolan Gerard Funk and cast
Nolan Gerard Funk and cast Joan Marcus
John Stamos and Gina Gershon
John Stamos and Gina Gershon Joan Marcus
Brynn Williams, Jillian Mueller, Daniel Quadrino, Emma Rowley, Allison Strong, Jess Le Protto, Catherine Blades, Paul Pilcz, Kevin Shotwell, Deanna Cipolla, Julia Knitel and Riley Costello
Brynn Williams, Jillian Mueller, Daniel Quadrino, Emma Rowley, Allison Strong, Jess Le Protto, Catherine Blades, Paul Pilcz, Kevin Shotwell, Deanna Cipolla, Julia Knitel and Riley Costello Joan Marcus
Julie Knitel, Emma Rowley (back), Allison Strong, John Stamos, Deanna Cipolla (back), Jillian Mueller and Catherine Blades
Julie Knitel, Emma Rowley (back), Allison Strong, John Stamos, Deanna Cipolla (back), Jillian Mueller and Catherine Blades Joan Marcus
Gina Gershon and John Stamos
Gina Gershon and John Stamos Joan Marcus
Allie Trimm, Dee Hoty, Bill Irwin and Jake Evan Schwencke
Allie Trimm, Dee Hoty, Bill Irwin and Jake Evan Schwencke Joan Marcus
