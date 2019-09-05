John Stamos Cast in Quibi’s Musical Series Royalties Alongside Darren Criss

The Fuller House star and Broadway alum joins Tony Revolori and Georgia King.

TV star and Broadway alum John Stamos has joined the cast of Royalties, starring and penned by Emmy winner Darren Criss. Also added to the roster, according to Deadline, are Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Far from Home) and Georgia King (Vice Principals).

No role details were divulged for any of the three performers, but production has already begun on the show. Stamos most recently starred in Netflix’s Fuller House and has appeared in several Broadway productions, including Bye Bye Birdie, Nine, and, most recently, The Best Man. This won’t be the first time audiences watch Stamos in a musical role on TV: he guest starred on Glee, the show which launched Criss’ career.

Royalties will tell the stories of the songwriters behind some of the world’s most popular hits. It follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo—Sara, played by co-writer Kether Donohue, and Pierce, played by the previously announced Criss—as they navigate the challenges of creating amazing songs on a regular basis.

The show will debut in 2020 on Jeffrey Katzenberg’s upcoming streaming service Quibi, short for “quick bites.”

