Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, and Tammy Blanchard to Record Little Shop of Horrors Cast Album

Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, and Tammy Blanchard to Record Little Shop of Horrors Cast Album
By Dan Meyer
Dec 11, 2019
A recording of the Alan Menken-Howard Ashman musical revival Off-Broadway will be released by Ghostlight Records.
Jonathan Groff and the Urchins in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser

Tony nominee Jonathan Groff, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle, and Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard will be heard on a Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway cast album, out December 20 from Ghostlight Records. The Alan Menken-Howard Ashman musical is currently running at the Westside Theatre.

The recording will feature Groff as Seymour, Borle as Orin Scrivello, and Blanchard as Audrey in addition to Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Kingsley Leggs as Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, Joy Woods as Chiffon, and ensemble members Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

READ: Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors Proves Less Is More

The Michael Mayer-directed revival opened in October, and has extended multiple times, most recently through March with Gideon Glick taking over the role of Seymour full-time from Jonathan Groff in January.

Producing the album are Alan Menken, Will Van Dyke, Frank Wolf, and Michael Mayer, with show producers Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, and Hunter Arnold serving as executive producers.

Production Photos: Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

12 PHOTOS
Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Tom Alan Robbins and Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Tammy Blanchard and Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Jonathan Groff and the Urchins in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Tammy Blanchard and Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
Jonathan Groff in Little Shop of Horrors Emilio Madrid-Kuser
