Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, and Tammy Blanchard to Record Little Shop of Horrors Cast Album

A recording of the Alan Menken-Howard Ashman musical revival Off-Broadway will be released by Ghostlight Records.

Tony nominee Jonathan Groff, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle, and Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard will be heard on a Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway cast album, out December 20 from Ghostlight Records. The Alan Menken-Howard Ashman musical is currently running at the Westside Theatre.

The recording will feature Groff as Seymour, Borle as Orin Scrivello, and Blanchard as Audrey in addition to Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Kingsley Leggs as Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, Joy Woods as Chiffon, and ensemble members Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

The Michael Mayer-directed revival opened in October, and has extended multiple times, most recently through March with Gideon Glick taking over the role of Seymour full-time from Jonathan Groff in January.

Producing the album are Alan Menken, Will Van Dyke, Frank Wolf, and Michael Mayer, with show producers Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, and Hunter Arnold serving as executive producers.

