Jordan Fisher Assumes Title Role in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen Starting January 28

By Andrew Gans
Jan 28, 2020
The Hamilton and Fox's Rent alum joins the cast of the Tony-winning musical at the Music Box Theatre.

Jordan Fisher, who made his Broadway debut in 2016 as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in the Pulitzer Prize–winning Hamilton, returns to the Great White Way January 28.

The actor, who was also the Season 25 champion on Dancing with the Stars, joins the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen for a 16-week engagement. He succeeds Andrew Barth Feldman in the title role; Feldman played his final performance January 26.

Jordan Fisher
Jordan Fisher Nathan Johnson

In the video above Fisher tries on Evan’s polo for the first time and discusses playing the role of the sensitive high school student caught at the center of a story that spirals out of control.

“Evan Hansen is a 16-course meal for an actor. The complexity of this boy is akin to climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in my opinion,” Fisher, who was also seen in Fox’s Rent, said in a recent statement. “I doubt I’ll ever forget the first time I sat in the Music Box to see it, and the idea of being a part of that memory for others is mind-blowing. I’m so honored to join this amazing company.”

The current Broadway cast also features Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck, Dan Macke as Connor Murphy, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, and Zachary Noah Piser (Evan alternate).

Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Michael Greif, has a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson and a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The musical also features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano.

READ: The Real-Life Story That Inspired Dear Evan Hansen

Fox Teases Us With Over 50 New Rehearsal, On-Set and Costumed Pics From Grease: Live

Fox Teases Us With Over 50 New Rehearsal, On-Set and Costumed Pics From Grease: Live

As everyone gears up for FOX's Jan. 31 broadcast of Grease: Live, a new set of pics from the rehearsal studio has been released. Check them out here!

50 PHOTOS
Jordan Fisher, Aaron Tveit, David Del Rio, Carlos PenaVega, and Andrew Call
Jordan Fisher, Aaron Tveit, David Del Rio, Carlos PenaVega, and Andrew Call Kevin Estrada/FOX
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Kevin Estrada/FOX
JinJoo Lee of DNCE
JinJoo Lee of DNCE Kevin Estrada/FOX
Julianne Hough and Aaron Tveit
Julianne Hough and Aaron Tveit Kevin Estrada/FOX
Keke Palmer, Kether Donohue, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Vanessa Hudgens
Keke Palmer, Kether Donohue, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Vanessa Hudgens Kevin Estrada/FOX
Jessie J
Jessie J Kevin Estrada/FOX
Aaron Tveit
Aaron Tveit FOX
Vanessa Hudgens and Thomas Kail
Vanessa Hudgens and Thomas Kail Kevin Estrada/FOX
Andrew Call, Carlos PenaVega, David Del Rio and Jordan Fisher
Andrew Call, Carlos PenaVega, David Del Rio and Jordan Fisher Kevin Estrada/FOX
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough FOX
(Updated January 28, 2020)

