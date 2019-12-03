Jordan Fisher Will Play Title Role in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen

The Hamilton and Fox's Rent alum will join the Tony-winning musical next year.

Jordan Fisher, who made his Broadway debut in 2016 as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton, will return to The Great White Way in 2020.

The actor, who was also the season 25 champion on Dancing with the Stars, will join the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen for a 16-week engagement beginning January 28, 2020. He will succeed Andrew Barth Feldman in the title role; Feldman will play his final performance January 26.

In the video above Fisher tries on Evan’s polo for the first time and discusses playing the role of the sensitive high school student caught at the center of a story that spirals out of control.

“Evan Hansen is a 16-course meal for an actor. The complexity of this boy is akin to climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in my opinion,” Fisher, who was also seen in Fox’s Rent, said in a statement. “I doubt I’ll ever forget the first time I sat in the Music Box to see it, and the idea of being a part of that memory for others is mind-blowing. I’m so honored to join this amazing company.”

The current Broadway cast also features Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck, Alex Boniello as Connor Murphy, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, and Zachary Noah Piser (Evan alternate) with Roman Banks, Jessica Bogart, Lorna Courtney, Jane Pfitsch, Dan Macke, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.

Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Michael Greif, features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson and a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The musical also features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano.

