Jordin Sparks Returns to Broadway in Waitress September 16

The American Idol winner plays Jenna for a limited engagement.

Jordin Sparks, who made her Broadway debut in In the Heights, returns to the musical theatre stage beginning September 16. The American Idol winner will play a limited engagement in Broadway's Waitress, assuming the role of Jenna from Alison Luff through October 27.

Sparks earned a Grammy nomination in 2009 for "No Air," featured on her debut, self-titled album (she has since released the studio albums Battlefield and Right Here Right Now). Her additional credits include Sparkle and God Bless the Broken Road.

The current cast also includes Mark Evans as Dr. Pomatter, Todrick Hall as Ogie, Colleen Ballinger as Dawn, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Ben Thompson as Earl, Richard Kline as Joe, and Benny Elledge as Cal.

The musical, featuring a score by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, is slated to end its run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre January 5, 2020.