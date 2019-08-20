Jordin Sparks to Return to Broadway in Waitress

The American Idol winner will play Jenna for a limited engagement.

Jordin Sparks, who made her Broadway debut in In the Heights, will return to the musical theatre stage. The American Idol winner will play a limited engagement in Broadway's Waitress, assuming the role of Jenna from Alison Luff September 16 through October 27.

Sparks earned a Grammy nomination in 2009 for "No Air," featured on her debut, self-titled album (she has since released the studio albums Battlefield and Right Here Right Now). Her additional credits include Sparkle and God Bless the Broken Road.

The current cast also includes Mark Evans as Dr. Pomatter, Todrick Hall as Ogie, Colleen Ballinger as Dawn, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Ben Thompson as Earl, Richard Kline as Joe, and Benny Elledge as Cal.

The musical, featuring a score by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, is slated to end its run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre January 5, 2020.

