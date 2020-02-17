Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Concert, Starring Noah Galvin, Presented February 17

Michael Arden directs the evening, also starring Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, and Jessica Vosk, at David Geffen Hall.

The Manhattan Concert Productions presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat plays Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall February 17 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical.



Noah Galvin, seen on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen and Waitress and Off-Broadway in Alice by Heart, stars in the title role with Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, and Jessica Vosk sharing the part of the Narrator.

They are joined by real-life husband-and-wife Andy Karl and Orfeh as Potiphar and Potiphar’s Wife, Chuck Cooper as Jacob, Merle Dandridge as Pharaoh, Brooks Ashmanskas as Baker, Gavin Lee as Butler, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Reuben, Bonnie Milligan as Gad, Mykal Kilgore as Judah, Robert Ariza as Zebulon, Rodrick Covington as Simeon, Jason Gotay as Issachar, Tiffany Mann as Asher, Julia Mattison as Levi, Brian Sears as Napthali, Daniel Yearwood as Dan, and Mason Grey Zaroff as Benjamin.

A chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States plus the New York City Chamber Orchestra are also part of the performance.

Two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden (Once On This Island, Spring Awakening) directs the evening with musical direction by two-time Tony winner Stephen Oremus (The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots).

The creative team also includes set designer Beowulf Boritt, lighting designer Travis Hagenbuch, sound designer Dave Horowitz, choreographer James Alsop, costume designer Ryan Park, production stage manager T.J. Kearney, assistant stage manager Veronica Aglow, associate director Robert Hartwell, associate music director Justin Mendoza, and chorus master David Snyder.

Casting is by Craig Burns of Telsey + Company. The production manager is Juniper Street Productions.

Lloyd Webber and Rice’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a re-imagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and father Jacob, and his coat of many colors.

The musical joins MCP’s previous Broadway Series concert performances, which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), and Ragtime (2013).

Tickets are available at LincolnCenter.org.



(Updated February 17, 2020)