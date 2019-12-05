Josh Groban Adds 4th Date for Radio City Music Hall Residency

Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show launches February 14, 2020.

An additional show has been added for Josh Groban's previously announced residency at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, will debut his residency at Radio City Music Hall February 14, 2020. The series will continue April 18 and June 20, with an additional fourth performance now scheduled for September 26.

Groban returns to the venue after co-hosting the 2018 Tony Awards with Sara Bareilles. In Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show, he'll draw on his career and feature special segments, guest stars and performers, and a concert performance. No two shows will be the same.

“I'm overwhelmed with the response for these first two shows and excited to announce a third,” said Groban in a statement. “This residency is a wonderful opportunity to connect with audiences in a whole new way and I can't wait to hit the stage.”

One dollar from every ticket sold goes to Groban’s Find Your Light foundation, dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education. For more information, visit JoshGroban.com.

