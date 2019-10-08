Josh Groban Will Debut New Residency at Radio City Music Hall

Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show will launch February 14, 2020.

Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, will debut a residency at New York’s Radio City Music Hall beginning February 14, 2020. The series will continue April 18, with tickets for the first two shows going on sale October 11; additional performances will be announced at a later date.

Groban returns to the venue after co-hosting the 2018 Tony Awards with Sara Bareilles. In the new show, he'll draw on his career and feature special segments, guest stars and performers, and a concert performance. No two shows will be the same.

“For 15 years, Radio City Music Hall has been a venue of dreams for me. It’s the first venue I ever performed a full concert in NYC, and a place that has allowed me to push myself and have the most fun of my career,” said Groban in a statement. “Now, I’m excited and honored to call it home for as long as they’ll give it to me to do a show unlike anything I’ve ever done but incorporating everything I’ve ever done. I want each night to have heart, humor, and to embrace the unexpected that can only happen once you’re in the seats. See you there!”

One dollar from every ticket sold goes to Groban’s Find Your Light foundation, dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education. For more information, visit JoshGroban.com.

Chase cardholders will have advance access to tickets October 8 at 10 AM ET through October 10 at 10 PM ET. Tickets for the show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning October 11 at noon via Ticketmaster.com.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe