Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show Launches February 14

The series will continue with dates in April, June, and September.

Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, debuts his residency at Radio City Music Hall February 14. The series will continue April 18, June 20, and September 26.

Groban returns to the venue after co-hosting the 2018 Tony Awards with Sara Bareilles. In Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show, he'll draw on his career and feature special segments, guest stars and performers, and a concert performance. No two shows will be the same.

“I'm overwhelmed with the response,” said Groban in an earlier statement. “This residency is a wonderful opportunity to connect with audiences in a whole new way and I can't wait to hit the stage.”

One dollar from every ticket sold goes to Groban’s Find Your Light foundation, dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education. For more information, visit JoshGroban.com.

