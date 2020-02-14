Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show Launches February 14

Cabaret & Concert News   Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show Launches February 14
By Andrew Gans
Feb 14, 2020
 
The series will continue with dates in April, June, and September.
Josh Groban Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, debuts his residency at Radio City Music Hall February 14. The series will continue April 18, June 20, and September 26.

Groban returns to the venue after co-hosting the 2018 Tony Awards with Sara Bareilles. In Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show, he'll draw on his career and feature special segments, guest stars and performers, and a concert performance. No two shows will be the same.

“I'm overwhelmed with the response,” said Groban in an earlier statement. “This residency is a wonderful opportunity to connect with audiences in a whole new way and I can't wait to hit the stage.”

One dollar from every ticket sold goes to Groban’s Find Your Light foundation, dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education. For more information, visit JoshGroban.com.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

See Sardi’s Unveil Tony Nominee Josh Groban’s Caricature

The cast and creatives of The Great Comet came out to see the reveal June 2.

12 PHOTOS
Max Klimavicius and Josh Groban Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Max Klimavicius and Josh Groban Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Josh Groban Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Max Klimavicius and Josh Groban Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Rachel Chavkin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Josh Groban Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Josh Groban Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Josh Groban with the cast and creative team of The Great Comet Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Rachel Chavkin and Josh Groban Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Josh Groban and Lucas Steele Joseph Marzullo/WENN
