Joshua Henry Confiscates Phone During Performance of Off-Broadway’s The Wrong Man

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Joshua Henry Confiscates Phone During Performance of Off-Broadway’s The Wrong Man
By Andrew Gans
Oct 02, 2019
 
The MCC Theater production, directed by Thomas Kail, will officially open October 7.

Tony nominee Joshua Henry confiscated an audience member's phone during the October 1 performance of the new musical The Wrong Man, which is currently in previews in The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

Henry, who stars in the show by Ross Golan, was singing while an audience member in the first row of the onstage seating was using a phone. Mid-performance and without halting, the actor, last on Broadway in the revival of Carousel, took the phone and threw it under the risers. The audience applauded his actions, according to The New York Times' Michael Paulson, who was in attendance.

In 2015, two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone, who returns to Broadway later this season in the gender-bent revival of Company, similarly snatched a phone from an audience member who was texting during her performance in Shows for Days at Lincoln Center Theater.

READ: So It’s Your First Time at the Theatre…

The Wrong Man, directed by Hamilton Tony winner Thomas Kail, is set in Reno, Nevada, and follows a man who is framed for murder after being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The production also stars Ciara Renée and Ryan Vasquez, who are joined by Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Malik Kitchen, Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens, Kyle Robinson, Debbie Christine Tjong, and Julius Williams. Opening night is October 9.

From In the Heights to Carousel: Take a Look at Joshua Henry on the Stage

From In the Heights to Carousel: Take a Look at Joshua Henry on the Stage

The Tony nominated actor celebrates his birthday September 2.

25 PHOTOS
Company manager Brig Berney's previous work include <i>In the Heights</i>
Joshua Henry in the ensemble of In the Heights Photo by Joan Marcus
Joshua Henry and company in <i>The Scottsboro Boys</i>
Joshua Henry and company in The Scottsboro Boys Paul Kolnik
Joshua Henry (center) in The Scottsboro Boys.
Joshua Henry in The Scottsboro Boys. Paul Kolnik
Joshua Henry
Joshua Henry in The Scottsboro Boys. Photo by Paul Kolnik
Lisa Nicole Wilkerson, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Norm Lewis, and Joshua Henry in <i>Porgy and Bess</i>
Lisa Nicole Wilkerson, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Norm Lewis, and Joshua Henry in Porgy and Bess Michael J. Lutch
Joshua Henry and Nikki Renée Daniels
Joshua Henry and Nikki Renée Daniels in Porgy and Bess
Wilkie Ferguson, Joshua Henry, Trevon Davis, Roosevelt André Credit
Wilkie Ferguson, Joshua Henry, Trevon Davis, and Roosevelt André Credit in Porgy and Bess
Sutton Foster and Joshua Henry in <i>Violet</i>, nominated for Best Revival of a Musical
Sutton Foster and Joshua Henry in Violet Joan Marcus
Joshua Henry, Colin Donnell, and Sutton Foster in <i>Violet</i>
Joshua Henry, Colin Donnell, and Sutton Foster in Violet Joan Marcus
Joshua Henry, (right, with co-star Colin Donnell) nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his performance as Flick in <i>Violet</i>
Joshua Henry and Colin Donnell in Violet Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!