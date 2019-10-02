Joshua Henry Confiscates Phone During Performance of Off-Broadway’s The Wrong Man

The MCC Theater production, directed by Thomas Kail, will officially open October 7.

Tony nominee Joshua Henry confiscated an audience member's phone during the October 1 performance of the new musical The Wrong Man, which is currently in previews in The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

Henry, who stars in the show by Ross Golan, was singing while an audience member in the first row of the onstage seating was using a phone. Mid-performance and without halting, the actor, last on Broadway in the revival of Carousel, took the phone and threw it under the risers. The audience applauded his actions, according to The New York Times' Michael Paulson, who was in attendance.

In 2015, two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone, who returns to Broadway later this season in the gender-bent revival of Company, similarly snatched a phone from an audience member who was texting during her performance in Shows for Days at Lincoln Center Theater.

The Wrong Man, directed by Hamilton Tony winner Thomas Kail, is set in Reno, Nevada, and follows a man who is framed for murder after being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The production also stars Ciara Renée and Ryan Vasquez, who are joined by Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Malik Kitchen, Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens, Kyle Robinson, Debbie Christine Tjong, and Julius Williams. Opening night is October 9.

