Judy Kuhn, Alexandra Silber, Steven Skybell Join To Life! Celebrating Sheldon Harnick Concert Gala

The Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Fiddler on the Roof lyricist is the recipient of the American Songbook Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Additional performers have been announced to take part in the American Songbook Association’s September 16 gala concert To Life! Celebrating Sheldon Harnick. The Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist of Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me, and Fiorello! will be presented with the ASA’s 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award. Mr. Harnick celebrates his 95th birthday this year.

The lineup includes a number of Fiddler on the Roof acting alumni, including Steven Skybell, who currently stars as Tevye in the acclaimed Yiddish revival of Fiddler on the Roof Off-Broadway. Joining him are Tony nominee Jud Kuhn (Golde in the London revival of Fiddler earlier this year), and Alexandra Silber (Tzeitel in the 2015 Broadway revival.)

The evening will also feature Carolyn Montgomery, Jeffrey Saver, and Rhyn McLemore Saver. They join previously announced headliners Laura Benanti, Robert Cuccioli, Ed Dixon, Adam Heller, Rebecca Luker, Brad Oscar, Melanie Moore, Samantha Massell, Alan Schmuckler, Jeff Harnar and Alex Rybeck, Kissy Simmons and Sidney Myer.

Klea Blackhurst will host the 7:30 PM event at the Pershing Square Signture Center, that will feature music director and pianist Eugene Gwozdz and musicians Danny Bacher, Tom Hubbard, and Mark McLean on drums.

For tickets, please visit AmericanSongbookAssociation.org.

Callaway and Kuhn have been special guest performers on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Christopher Fitzgerald, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

