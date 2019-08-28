Judy Soundtrack to Feature Sam Smith and Rufus Wainwright Duets With Renée Zellweger

The Judy Garland biopic and soundtrack will both debut September 27.

The soundtrack for the upcoming biopic Judy will feature two duets with titular star Renée Zellweger—one with Sam Smith and another with Rufus Wainwright.

Grammy and Oscar winner Smith will sing “Get Happy” alongside Zellweger while Wainwright, a Grammy nominee for his album Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall, will duet on “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

The soundtrack will be released September 27 to coincide with the film’s wide release on the same day. Songs from the film will also be on the album, including “For Once in My Life,” “Come Rain or Come Shine,” and “Over the Rainbow.”

“[Garland] has remained as one of the icons of my life,” said the openly gay Smith. “She was one of the bravest humans out there and her vulnerability and honesty in her art still gives me goose bumps like it did the first time. It was truly an honor to sing with Renée. Nobody could have played Judy as well as her.”

Judy will follow the story of the late singer’s life leading up to her string of concert performances at London's Talk of the Town. Starring opposite Zellweger is Finn Wittrock as Garland's fifth husband, Mickey Deans. Jessie Buckley appears as production assistant Rosalyn Wilder, with Michael Gambon as impressario Bernard Delfont, and Gemma-Leah Devereux and Bella Ramsey as a young Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft.

The full tracklist is below:

1. By Myself

2. Get Happy (duet with Sam Smith)

3. For Once in My Life

4. Zing Went the Strings of My Heart

5. You Made Me Love You

6. Talk of the Town

7. Come Rain or Come Shine

8. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (duet with Rufus Wainwright)

9. The Trolley Song

10. The Man That Got Away

11. San Francisco

12. Over the Rainbow