Jukebox Musical & Juliet Sets North American Premiere

The Tony-winning Oklahoma! revival and two Andrew Lloyd Webber hits are also on tap for the upcoming Mirvish Theatre season in Toronto.

Mirvish Theatre’s newly announced 2020–2021 season includes the North American premiere of & Juliet, the pop-heavy jukebox musical currently playing London’s West End.

The show, a re-imagining of Shakespeare’s star-crossed heroine as she takes control of her fate, features a book by David West Read and Max Martin songs made famous by the likes of Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and Kelly Clarkson. Performances will begin in February 2021 at the Toronto venue.

Prior to & Juliet’s North American bow, Mirvish’s main season will begin this September with the Canadian premiere of David Haid’s Pressure, starring Downton Abbey alum Kevin Doyle. Two Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals will follow: the 50th anniversary production of Jesus Christ Superstar and the Canadian premiere of Love Never Dies.

Rounding out the main lineup are the tour of the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! and Chichester Festival’s adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express.

Three shows comprise the season's "Off-Mirvish" offerings: Andrew Bovell's Things I Know to Be True, Broadway alum Jake Epstein's autobiographical Boy Falls From the Sky, and Mythic, a new musical about Persephone and Hades.

Mirvish is also behind the upcoming Toronto stops of the Miss Saigon and Les Misérables tours, and will host the previously announced Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Ed Mirvish Theatre beginning in October. Meanwhile, Come From Away continues its run at Mirvish’s Royal Alexandra Theatre.

For more information, visit Mirvish.com.

