Julia Murney, Tiffany Mann, More Set for Monstersongs at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Wicked alum Julia Murney and Be More Chill’s Tiffany Mann will star in Rob Rokicki’s Monstersongs October 29, a concert that twists classic monster archetypes by presenting stories from their own point of view. The show adds a multimedia element with graphic novel depictions from illustrator Dave O’Neill.
Joining Murney and Mann at Feinstein's/54 Below are Katrina Rose Dideriksen (Hairspray), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Luca Padovan (Newsies), Joel Waggoner (School of Rock), Jason Sweettooth Williams (Be More Chill), and Seth Eliser.
READ: Megan Hilty, Frozen's Jelani Alladin, and More to Sing on a Graphic Novel Rock Album About Monsters
Monsters scheduled to make an appearance include legends Medusa, Sasquatch, and Frankenstein’s assistant, Igor. A witch, mad scientist, vampire, and zombie are also expected to join in the spooky fun.
Rokicki, composer of the current Broadway musical The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, will join the band at the performance music directed by Geoffrey Ko. Direction is by Max Friedman. Monstersongs is produced by Undivided Productions in association with Jamie Maletz Musicals.
For more information, visit 54Below.com. Watch Dear Evan Hansen’s Will Roland Sing from Monstersongs concert below.
