Julianne Boyd-Helmed The Price Completes Barrington Stage Season

The 2020 season features Lauren Yee’s The Great Leap, a new production of Ain't Misbehavin', and a new dance musical from Joshua Bergasse.

The final production of Barrington Stage Company's 2020 season will be a revival of The Price, Arthur Miller's 1968 drama about two estranged brothers who are reunited by the task of settling their father’s estate. Artistic Director Julianne Boyd will direct the fall production, scheduled to play October 1–18 on BSC's mainstage. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The mainstage season, as previously announced, will kick off June 24 with the Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II musical South Pacific, directed by Boyd and choreographed by Shea Sullivan, followed by Richard Greenberg's The Assembled Parties (beginning July 24) and a new staging of the Thomas “Fats” Waller revue Ain't Misbehavin', directed and choreographed by Choir Boy Tony nominee Camille A. Brown (beginning August 13).

Also scheduled for August is Joshua Bergasse's new dance musical A Crossing, which receives its world premiere following a developmental presentation last December. Following the lives of a group of migrants crossing the Mexican-American border, the new work features a book by Mark St. Germain, who co-conceived the project with director-choreographer Bergasse, and music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak. A Crossing was created in association with Calpulli Mexican Dance Company, and will run August 15–September 6 on the St. Germain Stage.

The Germain Stage lineup also includes Lauren Yee's The Great Leap, directed by Jesca Prudencio (beginning May 27), the Pulitzer Prize-winning Anna in the Tropics by Nilo Cruz, directed by Elena Araoz (beginning June 18), and Joseph Dougherty's Chester Bailey, directed by Ron Lagomarsino and starring real-life father and son, Tony winner Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney (beginning July 16).

The 2020 Youth Theatre Production, presented outdoors and for free at The Common beginning July 30, will be the world premiere of the new musical The Supadupa Kid. Directed by Signe Harriday, the musical is based on the novel by Ty Allan Jackson and has a book by Melvin Tunstall III, music by Joel Waggoner, and lyrics by Sukari Jones.