Julie Andrews Named Recipient of 48th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award
By Andrew Gans
Sep 23, 2019
 
The stage and screen star will be presented the award in April 2020 in Los Angeles.
Julie Andrews has been named the recipient of the 48th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award, the highest honor for a career in film.

The award will be presented at a gala tribute April 25, 2020, in Los Angeles.

“Julie Andrews is practically perfect in every way,” said Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, in a statement. “Her talents across time have inspired a shared sense of joy across generations, and her gifts to our cultural heritage are a testament to the power of this art form to bring us together when we need it most. AFI is proud to sing her praises with its 48th Life Achievement Award.”

The AFI Life Achievement Award has won Emmy Awards across five decades in its 48-year run. The broadcast returns to TNT for the eighth year, followed by encore presentations on Turner Classic Movies in the fall.

Andrews starred on Broadway in the original productions of The Boyfriend, My Fair Lady, and Camelot, the stage version of Victor/Victoria, and in the Off-Broadway Stephen Sondheim revue Putting It Together. She won an Academy Award for her work in Mary Poppins and Oscar nominations for The Sound of Music and Victor/Victoria.

Andrews’ second memoir, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, will be released October 15.

Look Back at Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison in My Fair Lady on Broadway

The original production opened March 15, 1956 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre.

18 PHOTOS
Julie Andrews in My Fair Lady.
Julie Andrews Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
My_Fair_Lady_Broadway_Production_Photo_1956_05_HR.jpg
Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
My_Fair_Lady_Broadway_Production_Photo_1956_03_HR.jpg
Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
My_Fair_Lady_Broadway_Production_Photo_1956_01_HR.jpg
Julie Andrews Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
My_Fair_Lady_Broadway_Production_Photo_1956_04_HR.jpg
Robert Coote, Julie Andrews, and Rex Harrison Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison in My Fair Lady.
Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
Julie Andrews in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Julie Andrews Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Julie Andrews in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Julie Andrews and cast Friedman-Abeles
Julie Andrews in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Julie Andrews Friedman-Abeles
Julie Andrews in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison Friedman-Abeles
