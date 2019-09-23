Julie Andrews Named Recipient of 48th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award

The stage and screen star will be presented the award in April 2020 in Los Angeles.

Julie Andrews has been named the recipient of the 48th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award, the highest honor for a career in film.

The award will be presented at a gala tribute April 25, 2020, in Los Angeles.

“Julie Andrews is practically perfect in every way,” said Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, in a statement. “Her talents across time have inspired a shared sense of joy across generations, and her gifts to our cultural heritage are a testament to the power of this art form to bring us together when we need it most. AFI is proud to sing her praises with its 48th Life Achievement Award.”

The AFI Life Achievement Award has won Emmy Awards across five decades in its 48-year run. The broadcast returns to TNT for the eighth year, followed by encore presentations on Turner Classic Movies in the fall.

Andrews starred on Broadway in the original productions of The Boyfriend, My Fair Lady, and Camelot, the stage version of Victor/Victoria, and in the Off-Broadway Stephen Sondheim revue Putting It Together. She won an Academy Award for her work in Mary Poppins and Oscar nominations for The Sound of Music and Victor/Victoria.

Andrews’ second memoir, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, will be released October 15.

