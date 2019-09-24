Julie Andrews to Discuss New Memoir at 92Y in October

Julie Andrews to Discuss New Memoir at 92Y in October
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 24, 2019
 
Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, which traces Andrews’ life and career from her star-making turn in Mary Poppins onward, is due out October 15.
Academy Award winner Julie Andrews, who is set to publish her second memoir Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years next month, will appear at the 92Y October 19 at 7:30 PM to discuss her legendary career. Andrews will be joined by her daughter and frequent collaborator, Emma Walton Hamilton, who coauthored the memoirs.

Andrews and Hamilton will sit down with 92 Reel Pieces moderator Annette Insdorf to share behind-the-scenes stories and clips from her career.

Due out October 15, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years picks up where Andrews’ first memoir left off, beginning with her Oscar-winning performance in Disney’s Mary Poppins, and the enduring film adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music, through Victor/Victoria, and recent films including The Princess Diaries.

Andrews’ bestselling 2008 biography, Home: A Memoir of My Early Years, was the first installment of a trilogy.

