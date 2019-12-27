Julie Halston Will Return to Birdland in February 2020

Julie Halston Will Return to Birdland in February 2020
By Andrew Gans
Dec 27, 2019
 
The four-time Drama Desk nominee currently stars on Broadway in Tootsie.
Julie Halston

Julie Halston, who can currently be seen as Rita Marshall in the musical adaptation of Tootsie at Broadway's Marquis Theatre, will return to Birdland in February.

The four-time Drama Desk nominee will offer Judge Julie Presiding February 3, 2020, at the famed jazz club.

Halston's Broadway credits also include On the Town, You Can't Take It with You, Anything Goes, Gypsy, Hairspray, and The Women. She is the recipient of Equity’s Richard Seff Award and the Off-Broadway Alliance’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

