Justin Guarini and Chad Kimball to Headline Random Acts Benefit Concert

The upcoming concert will take place at Rockwood Music Hall.

Tony nominee Chad Kimball and Justin Guarini will perform at Rockwood Music Hall September 30 at 7 PM as part of the Random Acts benefit concert, which will raise funds for the global non-profit that aims to unite people through goodwill and humanitarian efforts.

They will be joined by Rachel Miner and Jason Manns, who also produces the benefit concert.

Kimball earned a Tony Award nomination for creating the role of radio DJ Duey Calhoun in the Tony-winning musical Memphis, a performance he preserved in the live filming of the Broadway production. He continues his run as an original cast member in the Broadway musical Come From Away.

Guarini launched his career in 2002 as runner-up in the first season of American Idol. He made his Broadway debut in 2010 as an original cast member in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and has since appeared in the Broadway productions of American Idiot, Wicked, Romeo and Juliet, and In Transit.

READ: Justin Guarini Shares His Favorite Theatregoing Experiences

Click here for tickets.

SEE WHERE YOUR FAVORITE BROADWAY STARS ARE APPEARING IN CONCERT AND ONSTAGE AT PLAYBILL UNIVERSE