Justin Sayre’s Ravenswood Manor, a Camp-Horror Soap Opera, Begins October 17

toggle menu
toggle search form
Los Angeles News   Justin Sayre’s Ravenswood Manor, a Camp-Horror Soap Opera, Begins October 17
By Andrew Gans
Oct 17, 2019
 
The production, which also features rotating guest stars, plays Los Angeles’ Celebration Theatre.
Justin Sayre
Justin Sayre c/o ID-PR

Justin Sayre’s Ravenswood Manor, billed as a camp-horror soap opera, plays a six-week run at Los Angeles’ Celebration Theatre beginning October 17.

Directed by Tom DeTrinis and Jessica Hanna, the production features Drew Droege (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns), Sam Pancake, Sayre (2 Broke Girls), Danielle Gaither, Ryan Garcia, Leslie-Anne Huff, and Angela Cristanello.

Torch_Song_Broadway_Opening_Night_2018_17_HR.jpg
Drew Droege Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Guest stars, who will appear each week, include Pete Zias (October 17-20), Jonathan Lisecki (October 17-27), Nadya Ginsberg (October 24-27), Nina Millin (November 7-10), Michael Henry (November 7-10), Gina Torrecilla (November 14-17), Jack Plotnick (November 14-24), Alec Mapa (November 21-24), Scott Thompson (November 21-24), and Michael Shepperd (November 21-24).

Looking to Cast or Be Cast in a Show Yourself? Try Playbill Jobs Now

Each week features two new episodes, one episode performed per act. At the start of every performance, there will be a brief recap of previous episodes, with all pertinent information.

Ravenswood Manor, which is set in a small New England town during the spring of 1976, concerns Bettina Doors (Sayre), the biggest star in Hollywood, who “retires” at the height of her career under mysterious circumstances. Returning to her childhood home, Doors is confronted by her cousin, Sheridan (Cristanello), who’s out to become the sole Ravenswood heir. From unfinished business with her old flame Detective Danny Futz (Garcia) to rekindling a deadly feud with her high school rival, Mary-Lois Raypatch-Scriggs (Droege), Bettina is set on a collision course with doom that’s only just beginning.

Ravenswood Manor is a dream,” stated Sayre. “It’s combining all of my favorite things in one: the spooky, the silly, the glamour and the camp. And it’s a project that allows me to bring some of my favorite people together to make us all laugh.”

Performances will continue through November 24.

For tickets, visit CelebrationTheatre.com.

Night of a Thousand Judys, With Howard McGillin, Ashley Brown, Darius de Haas, Tonya Pinkins and More

Night of a Thousand Judys, With Howard McGillin, Ashley Brown, Darius de Haas, Tonya Pinkins and More

A starry line-up of talent from Broadway and downtown united to celebrate the legacy of late entertainer Judy Garland in Night of a Thousand Judys, a benefit for the Ali Forney Center, June 18 at Playwrights Horizons. Read the Playbill.com story.

38 PHOTOS
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown Monica Simoes
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown Monica Simoes
Gregory Dassonville, Drew Aber, Ian Laskowski and Seth Danner
Gregory Dassonville, Drew Aber, Ian Laskowski and Seth Danner Monica Simoes
Annika Boras and Justin Sayre
Annika Boras and Justin Sayre Monica Simoes
Ben Curtis and Ben Rimalower
Ben Curtis and Ben Rimalower Monica Simoes
Tonya Pinkins
Tonya Pinkins Monica Simoes
Tonya Pinkins
Tonya Pinkins Monica Simoes
Molly Pope
Molly Pope Monica Simoes
Howard McGillin
Howard McGillin Monica Simoes
Randy Harrison
Randy Harrison Monica Simoes
Share

(Updated October 17, 2019)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!