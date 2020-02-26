Kanene Holder’s BlackIssuesISSUES Comes to Joe’s Pub February 29

The satire about wokeness in the editorial industry will cap off Black History Month.

Kanene Holder’s BlackIssuesISSUES will play Joe’s Pub February 29, capping off Black History Month with a satire about the oft-misguided attempts to be woke in the editorial world.

Holder plays ReBLACKa Finch, the editor-in-chief of a magazine that consistently misses the mark in accurately representing racial and cultural identity. BlackIssuesISSUES blends farce and socio-political truth to highlight the absurdity of inequality. The show uses sketch comedy elements, cabaret, live polling through integrative software, and audience interaction to explore the often uncomfortable topics surrounding race.

The show is directed by Karen Ann Daniels, Director of The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit, and will feature interviews with experts in mass incarceration and gentrification, including MacArthur Genius Grant recipient and Peabody Award winner Majora Carter, and leading organizer of the 2017 Women’s March Cassady Fendlay. It will also be presented at NYU’s Institute for Public Knowledge in the spring of 2020.

The piece will also be showcased at SXSW EDU 2020 March 10 and at NYU’s Institute for Public Knowledge in the spring. BlackIssuesISSUES debuted at Ars Nova’s ANT FEST 2018, and has been seen at Columbia University’s Teachers College, The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Weeksville Heritage Center, and Afropunk 2019.

For tickets, visit PublicTheater.org.