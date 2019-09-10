Kara Lindsay, Samantha Massell, and Jelani Remy Join I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been Encore Concert

Kara Lindsay, Samantha Massell, and Jelani Remy Join I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been Encore Concert
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 10, 2019
 
Alexandra Silber hosts the evening where performers take on the songs from roles that got away.
I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been, the concert evening created and hosted by Alexandra Silber (Hello Again, Fiddler on the Roof), where actors share the audition room stories and songs from shows that got away, is set to return to Feinstein’s/54 Below October 27 at 9:30 PM.

The concert debuted at the midtown nightspot in June and returns with a new lineup of Broadway favorites who will perform material ranging from child roles they aged out of to gender-switched takes on bucket-list shows.

Set to perform are Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Alexandra Socha (Fun Home, Encores! Mack and Mabel), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Etai Benson (The Band’s Visit, Wicked), Richard H. Blake (A Bronx Tale, Legally Blonde), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Jawan M. Jackson (Ain’t Too Proud), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Beautiful), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Ryan McCartan (Wicked, Heathers), Manu Narayan (My Fair Lady, Merrily We Roll Along), and Jelani Remy (Ain’t Too Proud, The Lion King).

Jen Sandler produces the concert that will be music directed by Ben Caplan.

For tickets, visit 54Below.com.

