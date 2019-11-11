Karen Akers, Ken Jennings, Walter Willison, More Are Part of Grand Hotel Reunion Concert November 11

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Karen Akers, Ken Jennings, Walter Willison, More Are Part of Grand Hotel Reunion Concert November 11
By Andrew Gans
Nov 11, 2019
 
Tony winner Judy Kaye is one of the special guests for the evening, dedicated to the memory of Liliane Montevecchi.
Grand_Hotel_Broadway_Production_Photo_1989_Liliane Montevecchi and Karen Akers_HR.jpg
Liliane Montevecchi and Karen Akers Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Grand Hotel: A 30th Anniversary Celebration in Concert, benefiting The Actors Fund, is presented November 11 at 7 and 9 PM at The Yellow Pavilion, located in The Green Fig, adjacent to The Green Room 42.

The concert, written and directed by Tony nominee Walter Willison, features several members of the original Grand Hotel company, including Tony nominee Karen Akers (Nine), Keith Crowningshield (Jelly’s Last Jam), David Jackson (My One and Only, La Cage aux Folles), Ken Jennings (Sweeney Todd, Side Show), Tony nominee Timothy Jerome (Me and My Girl, Beauty and the Beast), Charles Mandracchia, Michael Piehl, Jill Powell, David White (Five Guys Named Moe), Penny Worth (Chicago, Irene), and Willison (Pippin, Two by Two).

The reunion concert is dedicated to the memory of original Grand Hotel star Liliane Montevecchi, who was Tony-nominated for her performance as ballerina Elizaveta Grushinskaya.

John Schneider in <i>Grand Hotel</i>
John Schneider in Grand Hotel Carmine Schiavone

Special guest stars include two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye (Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia!) and Sachi Parker (Peggy Sue Got Married, Back to the Future, Scrooged). The concerts also feature Harper Lee Andrews (daughter of original cast member Jennifer Lee Andrews), Emily Elizabeth Cobb, Katie Dixon, Matthew Drinkwater, John Drinkwater, Daniel Dunlow (Finian’s Rainbow at Irish Rep), and stage and screen star and former Grand Hotel Baron John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard, Smallville) with International Ballroom Champions Erin Marie and Vladimir Popov.

The 1989 Tony-winning Broadway musical has songs by Robert Wright and George Forrest, a book by Luther Davis, and additional music and lyrics by Maury Yeston.

The evening also has associate direction and choreography by Joanna Rush, musical direction by Elliot Finkel, costume coordination by Mitchell Bloom, wardrobe by Barbara Rosenthal, stage management by Mark Lord, and sound design by Marty Gasper. Yvonne Marceau serves as ballroom dance consultant, with ballroom choreography by Erin Marie and Vladimir Popov.

Grand Hotel began previews at the Martin Beck Theatre October 16, 1989, later transferring to the Gershwin Theatre. The musical played a total of 31 previews and 1,017 regular performances. Directed and choreographed by Tommy Tune, the original cast featured David Carroll, Akers, Jane Krakowski, Michael Jeter, and Montevecchi. The production won five Tony Awards, including awards for Tune’s direction and choreography and Jeter's performance.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

For tickets, priced $30–$100, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.

Look Back at Jane Krakowski, Liliane Montevecchi, and More in Grand Hotel on Broadway

Look Back at Jane Krakowski, Liliane Montevecchi, and More in Grand Hotel on Broadway

The show returns March 21–25 at New York City Center.

22 PHOTOS
Grand_Hotel_Broadway_Production_Photo_1989_ Liliane Montevecchi, Mitchell Jason and Hal Robinson_HR.jpg
Liliane Montevecchi, Mitchell Jason, and Hal Robinson Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Grand_Hotel_Broadway_Production_Photo_1989_ David Jackson, Danny Strayhorn and Jane Krakowski_HR.jpg
David Jackson, Danny Strayhorn, and Jane Krakowski Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
_Production_Photo_David Carroll and Jane Krakowski _HR.jpg
Jane Krakowski and David Carroll Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Grand_Hotel_Broadway_Production_Photo_1989_ Rex D. Hays, John Wylie, Jane Krakowski, Michael Jeter and Timothy Jerome_HR.jpg
Rex D. Hays, John Wylie, Jane Krakowski, Michael Jeter, and Tim Jerome Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Grand_Hotel_Broadway_Production_Photo_1989_Liliane Montevecchi & Brent Barrett _HR.jpg
Brent Barrett and Liliane Montevecchi Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Grand_Hotel_Broadway_Production_Photo_1989_Liliane Montevecchi_HR.jpg
Liliane Montevecchi Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Grand_Hotel_Broadway_Production_Photo_1989_David Dollase_HR.jpg
David Dollase Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Grand_Hotel_Broadway_Production_Photo_1989_Liliane Montevecchi & Brent Barrett _HR.jpg
Liliane Montevecchi and Brent Barrett Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The cast of <i>Grand Hotel</i>
Cast Martha Swope
_Production_Photo_Jane-Krakowski_HR.jpg
Jane Krakowski
Share

(Updated November 11, 2019)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!