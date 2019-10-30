Karen Akers, Ken Jennings, Walter Willison, More Set for Grand Hotel Reunion Concert

Tony winner Judy Kaye will be a special guest in the evening, dedicated to the memory of Liliane Montevecchi.

Grand Hotel: A 30th Anniversary Celebration in Concert, benefiting The Actors Fund, will be presented November 11 at 7 and 9 PM at The Yellow Pavilion, located in The Green Fig, adjacent to The Green Room 42.

The concert, written and directed by Tony nominee Walter Willison, will feature several members of the original Grand Hotel company, including Tony nominee Karen Akers (Nine), Keith Crowningshield (Jelly’s Last Jam), David Jackson (My One and Only, La Cage aux Folles), Ken Jennings (Sweeney Todd, Side Show), Tony nominee Timothy Jerome (Me and My Girl, Beauty and the Beast), Charles Mandracchia, Michael Piehl, Jill Powell, David White (Five Guys Named Moe), Penny Worth (Chicago, Irene), and Willison (Pippin, Two by Two).

The reunion concert is dedicated to the memory of original Grand Hotel star Liliane Montevecchi, who was Tony-nominated for her performance as ballerina Elizaveta Grushinskaya.

Special guest stars include two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye (Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia!) and Sachi Parker (Peggy Sue Got Married, Back to the Future, Scrooged). The concerts will also feature Harper Lee Andrews (daughter of original cast member Jennifer Lee Andrews), Emily Elizabeth Cobb, Katie Dixon, Matthew Drinkwater, John Drinkwater, and Daniel Dunlow (Finian’s Rainbow at Irish Rep) with International Ballroom Champions Erin Marie and Vladimir Popov.

The 1989 Tony-winning Broadway musical has songs by Robert Wright and George Forrest, a book by Luther Davis, and additional music and lyrics by Maury Yeston.

The evening will also have associate direction and choreography by Joanna Rush, musical direction by Elliot Finkel, costume coordination by Mitchell Bloom, wardrobe by Barbara Rosenthal, stage management by Mark Lord, and sound design by Marty Gasper. Yvonne Marceau serves as ballroom dance consultant, with ballroom choreography by Erin Marie and Vladimir Popov.

Grand Hotel began previews at the Martin Beck Theatre October 16, 1989, later transferring to the Gershwin Theatre. The musical played a total of 31 previews and 1,017 regular performances. Directed and choreographed by Tommy Tune, the original cast featured David Carroll, Akers, Jane Krakowski, Michael Jeter, and Montevecchi. The production won five Tony Awards, including awards for Tune’s direction and choreography and Jeter's performance.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

For tickets, priced $30–$100, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.

