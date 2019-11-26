Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Sahr Ngaujah, More Will Celebrate Vinyl Release of Moulin Rouge! Cast Recording

Cast members from the new musical will take part in a signing event at Sony Square NYC.

To celebrate the vinyl release of the Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical cast recording, members of the Broadway cast will appear at Sony Square NYC December 13.

Cast members Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas, and Robyn Hurder are scheduled to take part in the signing of the vinyl and/or CD from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Beginning December 10, fans can purchase a copy of the Moulin Rouge! cast recording on CD or vinyl at Sony Square NYC near Madison Square Park. Fans will receive a wristband with purchase; on December 13, each customer going through the signing line must have a wristband along with the copy of the recording purchased at Sony Square. Wristbands are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. (Sony Square NYC only accepts credit card payment.)

The cast recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine, and Alex Timbers, is available from Luhrmann’s label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The recording debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Cast Album chart.

Directed by Tony nominee Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by Tony winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The musical plays the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The cast includes Tony Award winner Olivo as Satine, Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Rojas as Santiago, and Hurder as Nini.

The ensemble and swings include Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Joe Beauregard, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Yurel Echezarreta, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the standby for Satine.

The production features sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

