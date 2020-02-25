Kate Baldwin, Cady Huffman, More Set for The Best of Times: The Musical Wisdom of Jerry Herman

Cabaret & Concert News   Kate Baldwin, Cady Huffman, More Set for The Best of Times: The Musical Wisdom of Jerry Herman
By Andrew Gans
Feb 25, 2020
 
The salute to the late composer-lyricist of Mame, La Cage aux Folles, and Hello, Dolly! will be presented March 12 at Feinstein's/54 Below.
The Best of Times: The Musical Wisdom of Jerry Herman, a tribute to the Tony-winning composer-lyricist who passed away in December 2019, will be presented March 12 at 7 PM at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Produced and directed by Scott Coulter, the evening will feature the talents of Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, upcoming Encores! Love Life), Tony nominee Christine Andreas (La Cage aux Folles), Klea Blackhurst (Hello, Dolly!), Chris Blem (Matilda), Lexie Dorsett Sharp (School of Rock), Lisa Howard (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, It Shoulda Been You), Tony winner Cady Huffman (The Producers), cabaret favorite Molly Pope, Kelli Rabke (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street, La Cage aux Folles), and Mark Waldrop (When Pigs Fly).

The artists will be joined by ASCAP Foundation scholarship recipients Tori Sicklick and John Peterson. John Boswell serves as musical director.

Herman, who, with Hello, Dolly! and Mame, wrote two of the most popular and tuneful Broadway musicals of the 1960s—plus the groundbreaking La Cage aux Folles in the 1980s and a handful of musicals and rousing show tunes in between—was the recipient of four Tony Awards, including a 2009 Special Award for Lifetime Achievement. Read the full Playbill obituary for Mr. Herman here.

For ticket information visit 54Below.com.

READ: Broadway Pays Tribute to Master Hit Maker Jerry Herman

Inside the Jerry Herman Memorial Celebration With Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, and More

Inside the Jerry Herman Memorial Celebration With Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, and More

