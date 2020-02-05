Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel, Faith Prince, More Set for West Coast Tribute to Hal Prince

The March 27 concert will be held in Costa Mesa, California.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present Broadway Legends: An All-Star Tribute to Hal Prince March 27 in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa, California.

The 8 PM concert will celebrate the legacy of late producer and director Prince. Scheduled to perform songs from his many hit shows are Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Olivier nominee Brent Barrett (Kiss Me, Kate), Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Tony winner Faith Prince (Guys and Dolls), and Tony nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show).

The concert, created for Segerstrom Center by Scott Coulter's Spot-On Entertainment, will feature songs by Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and John Kander and Fred Ebb. A 12-piece orchestra will accompany the singers in music from The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Company, Sweeney Todd, Cabaret, and more.

Harold Prince passed away July 31, 2019, at the age of 91.

READ: 5 Ways Harold Prince Changed Theatre As We Knew It

For ticket information, visit SCFTA.org.

41 Playbills Hal Prince Brought to Broadway 41 Playbills Hal Prince Brought to Broadway 41 PHOTOS