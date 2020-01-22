Kate Baldwin Heads to Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco

The Tony nominee will play the cabaret hotspot before boarding Playbill Travel's Broadway in the Great Northwest cruise this spring.

Kate Baldwin, last seen on Broadway in the revival of Hello, Dolly!, takes center stage at Feinstein's at the Nikko this month, headlining shows at the San Francisco venue January 24 and 25.

The 8 PM concerts will feature her signature songs from her previous work, including performances in Finian's Rainbow, Giant, and Big Fish, as well as additional tunes from the Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, Jerry Herman, and Georgia Stitt catalogs.

The performer earned Tony Award nominations for her work as Irene Molloy in Hello, Dolly! and as Sharon McLonergan in Finian's Rainbow. Her additional credits include Wonderful Town, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and The Full Monty on Broadway, as well as Can-Can at Paper Mill Playhouse and John & Jen and Superhero Off-Broadway. She is set to star in the upcoming Encores! presentation of Love Life.

For tickets and more information, visit FeinsteinsSF.com.