Kate Baldwin Heads to Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco

By Playbill Staff
Jan 22, 2020
 
The Tony nominee will play the cabaret hotspot before boarding Playbill Travel's Broadway in the Great Northwest cruise this spring.
Lincon_Center_American_Songbook_Gala_2019_HR
Kate Baldwin Sean Carroll

Kate Baldwin, last seen on Broadway in the revival of Hello, Dolly!, takes center stage at Feinstein's at the Nikko this month, headlining shows at the San Francisco venue January 24 and 25.

The 8 PM concerts will feature her signature songs from her previous work, including performances in Finian's Rainbow, Giant, and Big Fish, as well as additional tunes from the Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, Jerry Herman, and Georgia Stitt catalogs.

The performer earned Tony Award nominations for her work as Irene Molloy in Hello, Dolly! and as Sharon McLonergan in Finian's Rainbow. Her additional credits include Wonderful Town, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and The Full Monty on Broadway, as well as Can-Can at Paper Mill Playhouse and John & Jen and Superhero Off-Broadway. She is set to star in the upcoming Encores! presentation of Love Life.

For tickets and more information, visit FeinsteinsSF.com.

Baldwin will be a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s upcoming Broadway on the High Seas cruise, Broadway in the Great Northwest. Cabins are now on sale for Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise, also featuring Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Beth Leavel (April 26–May 4, 2020); for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy, and Lindsay Mendez; for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021); and for Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

