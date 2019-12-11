Kate Baldwin, Joanna Gleason, More to Lead Masterclass Workshops at Open Jar Institute

Registration for classes is now open.

A slate of Main Stem favorites are set to teach performance and audition workshops as part of the Open Jar Institute’s new Broadway Masterclass Series, launching January 2020.

Slated to lead vocal and audition classes are Tony winner Joanna Gleason (Into The Woods), Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Finian’s Rainbow, Hello Dolly!), Olivier Award winner Leigh Zimmerman (A Chorus Line, Chicago), and casting directors Tara Rubin and Kaitlin Shaw (Dear Evan Hansen, Aladdin). In addition, dance experts Dana Moore (Chicago, Sweet Charity), Michael Mindlin (Hamilton, Aladdin), James Gray (Producers, Bullets Over Broadway), Al Blackstone (So You Think You Can Dance), and more will run choreography workshops. Tony-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman (The Producers) is also expected to lead a workshop as part of the series.

Open Jar Studios, New York City’s largest rehearsal studio space, officially opened earlier this year on Broadway. The 50,000-plus square foot space includes two large rehearsal studios along with smaller dance and music rehearsal rooms, production offices, and costume fitting areas.

The professional series is open to developing professionals as part of the studio’s mission to continued cultivation of the artist. In addition to professional courses, Open Jar Studios offers an in-house music director, which allows actors to stop by the studio, sing through material or self-tape.

Registration opens December 10 for classes in January 2020. Visit OpenJarStudios.com to sign up.

