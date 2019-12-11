Kate Baldwin, Joanna Gleason, More to Lead Masterclass Workshops at Open Jar Institute

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Kate Baldwin, Joanna Gleason, More to Lead Masterclass Workshops at Open Jar Institute
By Dan Meyer
Dec 11, 2019
 
Registration for classes is now open.
Open_Jar_Studios_2019_HR
Kate Baldwin Brian Doherty

A slate of Main Stem favorites are set to teach performance and audition workshops as part of the Open Jar Institute’s new Broadway Masterclass Series, launching January 2020.

Slated to lead vocal and audition classes are Tony winner Joanna Gleason (Into The Woods), Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Finian’s Rainbow, Hello Dolly!), Olivier Award winner Leigh Zimmerman (A Chorus Line, Chicago), and casting directors Tara Rubin and Kaitlin Shaw (Dear Evan Hansen, Aladdin). In addition, dance experts Dana Moore (Chicago, Sweet Charity), Michael Mindlin (Hamilton, Aladdin), James Gray (Producers, Bullets Over Broadway), Al Blackstone (So You Think You Can Dance), and more will run choreography workshops. Tony-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman (The Producers) is also expected to lead a workshop as part of the series.

Open Jar Studios, New York City’s largest rehearsal studio space, officially opened earlier this year on Broadway. The 50,000-plus square foot space includes two large rehearsal studios along with smaller dance and music rehearsal rooms, production offices, and costume fitting areas.

The professional series is open to developing professionals as part of the studio’s mission to continued cultivation of the artist. In addition to professional courses, Open Jar Studios offers an in-house music director, which allows actors to stop by the studio, sing through material or self-tape.

Registration opens December 10 for classes in January 2020. Visit OpenJarStudios.com to sign up.

Inside the Grand Opening of Open Jar Studios

Inside the Grand Opening of Open Jar Studios

15 PHOTOS
Open_Jar_Studios_2019_HR
Susan Stroman Brian Doherty
Open_Jar_Studios_2019_HR
Joshua Henry Brian Doherty
Open_Jar_Studios_2019_HR
Joshua Henry and Open Jar Institute alumni Brian Doherty
Open_Jar_Studios_2019_HR
Kate Baldwin Brian Doherty
Open_Jar_Studios_2019_HR
Susan Stroman, Jeff Whiting, and Tucker Johann Brian Doherty
Open_Jar_Studios_2019_HR
Open Jar Studios Brian Doherty
Open_Jar_Studios_2019_HR
Open Jar Studios Brian Doherty
Open_Jar_Studios_2019_HR
Open Jar Studios Brian Doherty
Open_Jar_Studios_2019_HR
Open Jar Studios Brian Doherty
Open_Jar_Studios_2019_HR
Open Jar Studios Brian Doherty
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Industry News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!