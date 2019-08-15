Kate Baldwin to Star in New Musical at Theatre Aspen’s Solo Flight Festival

The showcase runs September 18–21 and will also feature Beau Bridges in a play as famed basketball coach John Wooden.

Kate Baldwin is set to star in the solo musical What We Leave Behind as part of Theatre Aspen’s Solo Flight Festival. The inaugural theatre showcase of one-person shows will run September 18–21 at the performing arts venue in the Rockies.

Two time Tony-nominee Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow) plays a woman going through cancer treatments, only to be cured and finding herself plagued with an unknown, new illness. The musical is directed by Tracy Brigden with a book, music, and lyrics by Jenny Giering and Sean Barry.

Additionally, Broadway alum Beau Bridges (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) will be directed by Lucille Lortel winner Joe Calarco (Shakespeare's R&J) in Coach: An Evening with John Wooden. The play about the famed UCLA basketball coach is written by John Wilder.

Rounding out the festival’s offerings are Daniel Gerroll (Enchanted April, High Society) in Jeffrey Hatcher’s Dr. Glas, directed by Lisa Peterson; and Joy Nash (AMC's Dietland) in the Kent Nicholson-helmed When It’s You by Courtney Baron.