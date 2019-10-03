Kate Shindle, Heidi Blickenstaff, L. Steven Taylor, More Will Star in Medusa Musical

By Andrew Gans
Oct 03, 2019
 
The developmental work session will be directed and choreographed by Chloe Treat.
Casting has been announced for the developmental work session of the new musical Medusa, which will be offered October 17–18 in Manhattan.

Directed and choreographed by Chloe Treat, Medusa has a book, music, and lyrics by Wes Braver and Rachel Dean.

The cast will feature Kate Shindle (Fun Home, Legally Blonde), Heidi Blickenstaff (Something Rotten!, The Addams Family), L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King), Theo Stockman (Hair, American Idiot), Ally Bonino (The Suffragists), Mykal Kilgore (Songs For a New World, Motown The Musical), Kuhoo Verma (Octet, The Big Sick), Vivienne Cleary, Nicholas Belton (Carousel), Justin Gregory Lopez (Jesus Christ Superstar Live), and Alexia Sielo as Medusa.

Medusa is the story of a woman who tries to make her own fate in a patriarchal world. When the god Poseidon assaults her by the waves one night, she learns just how little power she holds in this supposedly free and enlightened city. As Medusa fights back against both gods and mortals, rumors fly about this angry woman with “snakes in her hair.”

The creative team also includes music director Matt Castle and sound designer Kai Harada with casting by Kate Lumpkin, CSA, and creative consultation by Frank Galgano. General management is provided by Evan Bernardin Productions, with Gwynne Richmond and Evan Bernardin.

The lab is produced by Sylvie Scowcroft. For inquiries contact info@evanbernardinproductions.com.

